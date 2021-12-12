Aldi and Lidl have some exciting items coming to their middle aisles this weekend.

When doing your weekly food shop, don’t be alarmed if you come out with more than you put on your shopping list.

Sometimes the middle aisle is just too tempting and things just fall into our trolleys. Tell us we’re not the only ones!

We’ve put together a list of some of the highlights to look out for from Sunday December 12.

Aldi

You'll be able to find a host of unique items in Aldi you might have not envisioned buying before heading out to the shop.

From homeware to electricals and more, there is plenty to take in.

Easy Home Heated Airer

Easy Home Heated Airer (Aldi)

This heated airer is a useful bit of equipment to have at home, especially if the washing line is out of action due to rain in the winter months.

It comes with a fabric cover to quicken drying time, and has a lightweight foldable design.

You can buy it from the Aldi website or in store for £39.99.

Acrylic Grazing Deer (55cm)

Acrylic Grazing Deer (Aldi)

If you're looking for a way to spice up your outdoor Christmas decorations, then look no further than this Acrylic Grazing Deer.

It has 160 white LEDs, as well as coming with ground pegs and timer functionality so it should need no maintenance this festive season.

This is an online-only purchase, which can be found on the Aldi website here.

Kirkton House 3 Tier Steamer

Kirkton House 3 Tier Steamer (Aldi)

This three tier steamer from Kirkton House will save plenty of time in preparing and steaming vegetables in the kitchen.

It is hardwearing, practical and oven safe up to 180 degrees.

You can buy this for £14.99 from the Aldi website here.

Lidl

This weekend, Lidl are stocking items that’ll help update your home and kitchen this winter.

Look out for these items from Sunday or take a look at other great offers on the Lidl website.

Livarno Home Storage Bench

Livarno Home Storage Bench (Lidl)

This decorative bench for bedrooms and living areas offers lift-up seat for plenty of storage space and a weight capacity of 100kg.

Additionally, it is easy to assemble and has floor-friendly anti-slip pads.

You can buy this from the Lidl website for £29.99.

Salter Omelette Maker

Salter Omelette Maker (Lidl)

If you're in the mood for omelettes then Lidl have the perfect gadget on offer for you.

Its aluminium non-stick cooking plates heat up in just 2–3 minutes and release food easily to ensure easy cleaning.

Its is also slip-resistant and comes with a stainless exterior.

You can buy this from the Lidl website for £12.99.

Crivit LED Torch

Crivit LED Torch

This Crivit LED torch has a shockproof and weather-resistant anodised aluminium exterior so should prove to be sturdy.

It also comes with three different colour filters, which helps for improved visibility in certain environments.

You can get this on the Lidl website for only £4.99.