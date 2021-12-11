Politicians in Pembrokeshire are calling for Tory MPs to submit a motion of no confidence in Boris Johnson over the ill fated Christmas party scandal.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have called on Pembrokeshire’s two Conservative MPs to “show backbone and courage” over the scandal that has emerged over the alleged parties held in Downing Street and other Government departments last December, at a time most of the country was under lockdown.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader and Mid and West Wales Senedd Member Jane Dodds is asking Simon Hart and Stephen Crabb to be “frank and honest” with their constituents and state publicly whether they think a party took place and if they think it did, to “do the right thing” and submit a motion of no confidence in Boris Johnson to the 1922 Committee.

The call comes as the fallout from the alleged Christmas party continues to grow with the Prime Minister’s former spokesperson Allegra Stratton quitting her role last night.

Ms Dodds said what has allegedly taken place has been a disgrace.

“The scandal we’ve seen over the last few days is outrageous," said Ms Dodds. "We are now not only talking about one party but reports of multiple others as well.

“After all of the sacrifices people in Pembrokeshire have had to make throughout the pandemic, to laugh at them and take them for fools.

"It's despicable.

“Both Simon Hart and Stephen Crabb now need to show integrity and courage and ask themselves if they want to be linked to this incompetent and disrespectful Prime Minister.

“I am immediately asking both MPs to publicly clarify the following things; Do they think a party was held in Downing Street on December 18; Were they involved in any Christmas Parties last year; If a Party was held on December 18, will they submit a motion of no confidence in Boris Johnson to the 1922 Committee?

“People across Wales experienced the most horrible Christmas last year, many isolated and alone, whilst some lost family members and weren’t even able to properly comfort them in their last hours."