THERE have been 287 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area according to today’s figures (Sunday, December 12).
The latest data from Public Health Wales shows there were 132 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 93 in Pembrokeshire and 62 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 51,189 – 28,917 in Carmarthenshire, 15,436 in Pembrokeshire and 6,836 in Ceredigion.
There was one new Covid-related death recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total now standing at 615 throughout the pandemic.
In total 2,591 new cases of coronavirus and five new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 534,893 cases and 6,481 deaths.
There have been 27,480 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,474,675 people have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,276,428 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,018,630 people and 43,851 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
