Haverfoodfest was back for a Christmas special and it went off with the sizzle of food, the laughter of families, a couple of pops of bottles of soemthing special and the roar of motorbikes.
The county town was packed as vistors browsed the stalls that were selling everyhting from soap to cider to a hog roast.
Haverhub housed a number of stall selling wonderful jewellery and birc-a-brac.
One of the highlights of teh day was the roar of engines as a 'motorbike-cade' drove up Haverfordwest High Street just after midday (listen to the noise!).
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.