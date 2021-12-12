Haverfoodfest was back for a Christmas special and it went off with the sizzle of food, the laughter of families, a couple of pops of bottles of soemthing special and the roar of motorbikes.

The county town was packed as vistors browsed the stalls that were selling everyhting from soap to cider to a hog roast.

Haverhub housed a number of stall selling wonderful jewellery and birc-a-brac.

One of the highlights of teh day was the roar of engines as a 'motorbike-cade' drove up Haverfordwest High Street just after midday (listen to the noise!).

 