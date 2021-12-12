The DVLA has issued a warning to motorists.

The Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) is warning drivers to be on the look out for scam emails and texts.

Scammers have been targeting motorists in recent weeks, impersonating the DVLA and attempting to gather personal and financial details from them.

The DVLA has also used warnings over third-party websites charging high fees for processing DVLA applications.

Consumer group Which? have joined the DVLA in trying to raise awareness of the scams.

It said: “These dodgy services can be tricky to avoid, often appearing high up in search results on Google and Bing.

“In the past 12 months, the DVLA has reported that it’s also received over 800 reports of unofficial rip-off services offering driving licence renewal services to over-70s, which can in fact be done for free on the DVLA’s official Gov.uk website.”

How to avoid a DVLA scam

Which? also shared advice on how to avoid falling victim to a DVLA scam.

These are its top tips:

The DVLA says it never asks for a reply to emails or text messages.

Even if the text or email appears to be from the DVLA, if you’re asked for payment details or to log in to your account, it’s a scam.

When applying for a DVLA service, check the website address and make sure you only use a ‘Gov.uk‘ website.

How to report a DVLA scam

Suspicious emails can be reported by forwarding them to report@phishing.gov.uk.

A text that you suspect could be a scam can be forwarded to 7726, a free scam text reporting service.

If you have clicked on a link within an email or text that you suspect is a scam, don’t share any personal or financial details on the site, Which? say.

If you have already shared financial information with a scam site, contact your bank immediately.