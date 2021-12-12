THE Co-op chose a Pembrokeshire-based charity to benefit from the Local Community Fund, donating nearly two thousand pounds.
During October 2020 and October 2021, £1950.20 was raised by Co-op members for a new collaborative project being delivered by the Paul Sartori Complementary Therapy and Adult Anticipatory Bereavement and Counselling Services.
Heather Green, complementary therapist at Paul Sartori said: “On behalf of the Paul Sartori Complementary Therapy and Counselling Service, I would like to thank the Co-op and their customers throughout Pembrokeshire for supporting us.
"It is wonderful that the Co-op recognises the importance of health and well-being in our local community and through this project we aim to support our clients through the most difficult of times.”
The project is centred around promoting and utilising self-help techniques, including the practice of simple self-massage, utilising natural remedies and to aid difficulties in sleeping and day-to-day stresses and strains. Unique cream blends will be combined to meet the individual’s needs; roll-on lavender blends will be issued to promote sleep and techniques on breathing and meditation will also be provided to clients.
To access this support, please contact the Complementary Therapy Health and Well-being Advice Line on 07917 074300.
