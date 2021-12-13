A pivotal moment in the pandemic, that's the message from Steve Moore, Hywel Dda University Health Board chief executive.

Mr Moore has released a statement in the midst of winter reminding people that while we all want to enjoy the festive season, the pandemic is still very much ongoing.

"After almost two years of sacrifice, hardship and loss, and having borne witness to the enormous strength and resilience of our communities, we find ourselves once again at a pivotal moment in the Covid pandemic," said Mr Moore.

"The sudden rise and rapid spread of the new Omicron variant across the world is naturally causing concern and anxiety, and it is only normal for us all to experience feelings of fear or helplessness.

"It is against this backdrop that we can confirm the first case of Omicron in Hywel Dda on Friday December 10. Together with Public Health Wales colleagues we are closely monitoring the situation and this will continue in the coming weeks.

"Our NHS staff continue to work selflessly hour after hour, day after day in the face of unparalleled pressure and challenge. They continue to prioritise the care and treatment of urgent and emergency cases.

"We will continue to do everything in our power to provide care and services as we react to the changing pressures of the pandemic, however, we need people to understand that this is very different to what they may have experienced before.

"We are working as hard as we can to mitigate against the most serious impacts of this as we respond to the serious challenge that Covid continues to present.

"We all want this pandemic to end, however, Covid remains very much with us and it is more important than ever for us all now to act in a responsible way which protects our most vulnerable in society and our NHS.

"We are deeply proud of the communities we serve and our staff and the Board stand with you all in these extraordinarily difficult times."