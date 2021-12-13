THE Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt has announced the opening of the Winter Fuel Support Scheme.
From December 13, eligible people in Wales may be able to claim a one-off £100 payment from their local authority to provide support towards paying their winter fuel bills.
Information on how to apply will be available via Local Authority webpages.
Announcing the further funding package, Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt said: “Households in Wales are under unprecedented financial pressure, compounded by the cost-of-living crisis and the cruel decision by the UK Government to end the uplift to Universal Credit, which has plunged many more adults and children into poverty.
"I’m delighted to announce the Winter Fuel Support Scheme will open.
"Local Authorities will be contacting eligible households across Wales.
"Anyone who is not contacted by their authority who believes they are eligible for the payment, can submit a claim via their local authority’s website on Monday.
"It will be available to all eligible energy customers regardless of whether they pay for their fuel on a pre-payment or a credit meter."
“We know that people across Wales are facing unprecedented challenges, that’s why we’re committed to doing everything we can to relieve financial pressures.”
