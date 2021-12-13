First Minister Mark Drakeford has released a statement after Boris Johnson announced that in England, everyone 18 and over will be offered the booster jab.

Mr Drakeford said the booster jab in Wales will be rolled out to more people as the Government monitors the situation closely.

Mr Drakeford said: "We are learning more about the omicron variant every day.

“This is a fast-moving form of coronavirus, which has the potential to cause a large wave of infections in Wales. This could lead to large numbers of people needing hospital treatment at a time when our NHS is under significant pressure.

“Our best defence continues to be vaccination. Emerging evidence shows the booster dose is vital.

“We are doing everything we can to accelerate our vaccination programme to increase the number of people who will receive their booster in the coming days and weeks. Older people and those at greatest risk are being prioritised at the moment.

“We are increasing the number of clinics and their opening hours; we have asked all available staff to join vaccination teams to support this national effort.

“Please make having your booster a priority. It will be one of the most important things you can do to protect yourself against coronavirus and this new variant.

“The Cabinet is closely monitoring this rapidly changing public health situation and has moved to a weekly review cycle.

“We are facing a very serious situation and we may need to take further steps to keep Wales safe. I will continue to keep Wales updated.”