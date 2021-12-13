A MAN was caught driving on Pembrokeshire roads in a 30mph restricted area, going at almost 60.
David John Webb, of Lower Freystrop, was driving his Peugeot in the area at 52mph in a 30 zone.
Twenty-seven-year old Webb's speed was recorded by laser at 11am on August 14. He was proved guilty under single justice procedure at Llanelli Magistrate's Court on December 8.
Webb was fined £549 and had six points added to his licence.
He will also pay a surcharge of £54 and costs of £90.
