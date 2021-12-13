Fresh PS5 stock is dropping in the UK this morning, but you will have to act fast.

New consoles will be available from BT today.

There is still time to register your interest in securing a PS5 from BT if you haven’t already.

A code will be emailed to you which can then be used to purchase the sought-after console via the BT website.

But you will have to be quick as the consoles have proven hard to get hold of.

📰 PlayStation 5 Restock Confirmed For BT Shop



🛍️ BT Broadband Members Only

🗓️ Monday, 13/12

⏰ 9am-11am GMT



🗞️ Register your interest: https://t.co/LLchn8WOGk.#PS5 #ad pic.twitter.com/MLFuCaZA08 — PS5 Stock UK (@PS5StockAlertUK) December 10, 2021

The PlayStation 5 is the most sought-after gadget on the planet right now with gamers desperately trying to get their hands on a new console.

Following its November 2022 release, Brits have found it nearly impossible to find Sony’s latest gaming console.

Whenever new stock lands, it is picked up within seconds and often sells out within a minute.

Demand has been so great that many retailers have brought in new rules to avoid scalpers taking advantage of the system for profit.

Game said: “PlayStation 5's continue to be in very high demand and that demand far outweighs current supply.

“We have strong measures in place to help ensure that our ‘1 per customer’ statement is maintained to allow for as many individual customers to successfully purchase as possible.

“All pre-orders are subject to automatic checks.

“Order updates take place after a customer will have received a valid order confirmation email.

“At the present time these orders are still pre-orders and as such no payments have yet been taken from customers.

“Payments will commence once our order checks have been completed.”