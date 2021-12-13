Tesco's last toy sale of the year starts today and we can't believe the bargains to be had.

The supermarket is offering up to half price off its selected toy lines to help parents tick off those Christmas lists.

The sale includes discounted toys from your kids' favourite brands LEGO, Harry Potter, Barbie, Nerf, Paw Patrol and more.

“With less than two weeks left before the big day we know that many parents will still be looking for toy bargains for their kids," Tesco Category Manager for Toys, Nursery and Sport, Anne Borrett said.

Two toy sets included in the Tesco sale. Credit: Tesco

“The good news is that we have some great toy offers in our stores, including all the top brands such as Lego, Harry Potter, Barbie, Nerf and Fisher-Price with something for kids of all ages.

“The sale will include some of our top sellers this year such as the Nerf Alpha Strike Mission Pack, Barbie Convertible Car and Doll, and Paw Patrol Pirate Vehicles.”

Tesco's up to half price toy sale runs from December 13 to December 26.

Best deals from Tesco's Toy sale

Barbie Convertible Car and Doll

Barbie doll and convertible. Credit: Tesco

Barbie and your kids can cruise all day Christmas day with this convertible and doll.

The classic pink car has two seats, rolling wheels, an open roof and silvery side view mirrors.

It was £32 originally but has been reduced to £16 in its major sale.

Paw Patrol Pirate Vehicles 2 pack

Paw Patrol Pirate Vehicles. Credit: Tesco

Calling all Paw Patrol fans, these pirate vehicles are also included in Tesco's toy sale.

Your children can spend hours on Christmas day playing with these Pirate Pups Chase and Marshall customised pirate ships.

Sail away on the high seas for just £12.

Funko Pop Mandolorian 4 pack

Funko Pop Mandolorian. Credit: Tesco

Star Wars mad kids will adore this Funko Pop Mandorlorian collectable figure.

Impress them with your knowledge of the force with his fan fact: it might look like Baby Yoda but this figure is actually called The Child!

Reduced from £40, you can add it to your basket for £20.

Nerf Alpha Strike Mission Pack

Nerf Alpha Strike Mission Pack. Credit: Tesco

Your house might turn into a battlefield this Christmas but we think it will be worth every penny.

Tesco has discounted this Nerf Alpha Strike Mission Pack from £50 just in time for the festive season.

It can be yours for just £25 now.

Playdoh Create N Canister

Playdoh Create N Canister. Credit: Tesco

Get your kids doing some Christmas crafting and creating with this Playdoh Create N Canister.

The canister features 45 pieces to keep your children inspired throughout the festive season.

Reduced from £35, pick it up for £17.50.

Paw Patrol Ready Race Rescue Vehicle

Paw Patrol Pit Stop Rescue Vehicle. Credit: Tesco

Come to the rescue this Christmas with the Paw Patrol rescue vehicle.

With a built-in launcher, figure and two vehicles, your kids will have hours of entertainment from this Paw Patrol set.

Instead of paying £40, you can get it for half price for £20 in Tesco's sale.