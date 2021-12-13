Pokémon and Converse have just released their crossover collection to celebrate Pokemon's 25th anniversary.

The two companies have teamed up to release an epic range of Pokémon-branded all-star trainers, caps, t-shirts and more.

The collection launched globally on December 10 and is now available at major retailers in the UK.

More products will be added to the range from December 15 so keep an eye out on the Converse website for when the exclusive collection drops.

Whether you're looking to treat yourself to a new pair or you want to splurge on out on someone special the Christmas, here is a selection of the best deals from our favourite new crossover.

You can also shop the full Pokémon x Converse collection via the Converse website.

Pokémon x Converse collection

Converse store

Converse x Pokémon Poké Ball Chuck Taylor All Star

Calling all Pokémon fans. We’re celebrating 25 years of Pokémon with an original collection for all ages, featuring Pikachu, Jigglypuff and classic Converse icons.



Available now at https://t.co/kMMuHDm4CQ pic.twitter.com/kW6zMYw2cM — schuh (@schuh) December 10, 2021

These white hi-tops are the ultimate gift to Pokémon fans.

They feature an all-over illustrated print as well as the striking Pokemon logo on the ankle.

These classic shoes bring together the world of Pokémon and OG Chuck Taylors for just £40.

Converse x Pokémon Pikachu Crewneck T-Shirt

If you're looking to update your entire wardrobe and not just your shoes, this crewneck t-shirt might be just the thing.

The retro style with the custom lightning bolt star chevron will be an instant hit with Pokémon fans.

For just £25, Pikachu we choose for you.

Converse x Pokémon Pikachu Camp Cap

Celebrate 25 years of Pokémon with this class Pikachu cap.

The cap is classic black with a Pikachu graphic on the front and a stylish Converse watermark on the back.

Bring it home for just £27.

Schuh

Multi hi pokemon starter trainers

Converse celebrates 25 years of Pokémon.



Available 10/12/2021 on https://t.co/kMMuHDm4CQ pic.twitter.com/hcq4awaq8Y — schuh (@schuh) November 23, 2021

The Converse x Pokémon collection is also now available in selected stores, including in Schuh.

When you get these Multi hi pokémon starter trainers from Schuh, you won't just be buying a pair of shoes celebrating your favourite game.

You'll also be getting £10 off your second item in their exclusive deal.

Yellow 1v lo Pokémon trainers toddler

Start your kids off early with these Pokémon toddler trainers.

The bright yellow colour and Pikachu detailing will win them over in no time.

Add to your basket for £35.

Pale pink 2v lo Pokémon trainers toddler

And if your kids want to look pretty in pink, Schuh also has these adorable toddler trainers.

The shoes feature Jigglypuff the Pokémon on the ankle plus they are easy to put on with a velcro strap.

They can be yours for £35.