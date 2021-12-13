There have been 469 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area in the last 48 hours according to today’s figures (Monday, December 13).
The latest data from Public Health Wales shows there were 224 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 169 in Pembrokeshire and 76 in Ceredigion since the last report.
PHW states that data on a Monday are for a 48 hour period up to 9am Sunday, and are likely to be around double the usual 24 hour figure.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 51,658 – 29,141 in Carmarthenshire, 15,605 in Pembrokeshire and 6,912 in Ceredigion.
There were three new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total now standing at 618 throughout the pandemic.
In total 4,543 new cases of coronavirus and eight new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 539,435 cases and 6,489 deaths.
There have been 43,659 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,477,148 people have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,281,161 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,074,581 people and 44,441 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
