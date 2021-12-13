PEMBROKESHIRE County Council is in the process of reviewing current entitlements to council tax single person discount.
Those householders currently receiving a 25 per cent discount on their council tax account will shortly receive a letter from an external agency.
Head of Procurement and Customer Services Paul Ashley-Jones said that part of the reviewing process will involve people having to confirm their living status.
“Household circumstances do change from time to time, which is why we are requesting people who receive a single-person discount on their council tax to confirm their current household status when they receive the letter,” said Mr Ashley-Jones.
“The letter will also have details of the groups of adults who are not counted for council tax purposes – this includes school leavers, students, and some other groups. Please see the letter for a full list.”
The review is being undertaken on behalf of the council by NEC Solutions Ltd and residents are urged to respond to the canvass letters that have been issued. These letters will be on Pembrokeshire County Council headed paper and marked NEC.
Recipients of the letters will be asked to complete an on-line declaration regarding their household residency. Alternative arrangements are detailed in the letter for those unable to respond online.
