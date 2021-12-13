A PROTEST was held outside a Pembrokeshire politician's office against 'undemocratic practice' and the right to hold government to account, according to participants.
On December 8 a small group of citizens gathered outside MP for Preselli Pembrokeshire Stephen Crabb's office in protest to chages to the Police, Crime, Courts and Sentencing Bill.
One of the protesters, Lynda Duffill, believed the amendments made were being done under the radar and were highly unusual.
"Six days ago the Home Office made amendments to the Police, Crime, Courts and Sentencing Bill," said Lynda. "This was done after the Commons third reading, a highly unusual and many would suggest undemocratic practice.
"This left it too late for proper parliamentary scrutiny for these new amendments. The Bill proposes to effectively criminalise all protests, pickets, and actions that interfere with whatever is considered 'key infrastructures'.
"Taking away the freedom to protest is taking away our rights to hold the goverment to account.
"Mainstream media has been virtually silent on this. As the Bill enters the Lords for its third and final reading we have one more chance to let the Lords know about our dissent."
Mr Crabb has been contacted for comment.
You can find out more and sign Liberty's petition against the amendments here.
