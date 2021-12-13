TENBY Ladies Golf Section helped BHF Cymru to fund research into life saving science in 2021.

Lady Captain, Linda Tordoff Evans, chose the British Heart Foundation as her charity of choice and over £1,600 has been donated to help treat and cure heart and circulatory diseases, which affect around 340,000 people in Wales.

Lady Captain’s Day took place on August 26 and funds were generated through a raffle and entry fees.

Linda Tordoff Evans said: “I chose to support BHF as this charity is close to my heart, it has helped so many family members.

"I was so glad that we were able to hold my Lady Captain’s Day. It was the highlight of the year and was a joy to finally be getting together.

"Like so many other events, Covid had put paid to it last year, and looked like it was going to do the same this year. But I was having none of that.

"I was so pleased with the amount that was raised; everyone has been so supportive and generous. I am also delighted that my sister Julie Tordoff who is now the current captain has chosen to support BHF as one of her charities of choice as it a charity that means a lot to us both."

Alan Carrington, chairman of Haverfordwest/Milford Haven BHF branch said: “I am delighted to attend the presentation to thank Tenby Ladies Golf Section for all their support for BHF.”

Jayne Lewis, fundraising manager for the BHF, said, “I would like to congratulate the Tenby Ladies Golf Section for all their help and support. Particular thanks to Captain Linda Tordoff Evans for choosing BHF as her charity of choice and the phenomenal fundraising efforts achieved in raising £1,616.

“I would also like to thank Linda’s sister Julie for continuing to support BHF. The BHF will use the money to power our life-saving research."

If your club or association would like to support BHF, please contact Jayne Lewis at lewisja@bhf.org.uk