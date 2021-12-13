Britain’s smallest city has been full of fabulous firs this month as the St David’s Festival of Christmas Trees returned to City Hall.

The popular annual event usually involves local community groups and businesses decorating a tree to display in City Hall. The public then visit the hall over a three-day period and vote for their favourite.

Last year, due to the Covid situation, an indoor event could not be held. However, undeterred the organisers decided to hold an outdoor event.

This year the festival returned to City Hall with dozens of decorated trees visited by members of the public, who voted for their favourite.

The competition has extended in recent years to include Christmas wreaths and these were judged by the public too.

“We were so delighted to be able to put the festival on indoors again this year after having an outdoor event last year,” said association treasurer, Emma Evans.

“We had so many lovely comments about the festival, but it’s all dependent upon the fantastic imagination of our community groups and businesses and the hours of time they put in making all of the decorations.

In the children’s category the winner was Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi’s Non Campus - Stori Nagolig, which was also the overall winning tree.

Second in the children’s category was Wyncliffe Childcare with Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi’s Aidan Campus coming third.

The winning tree created by adults was St Davids Menevia, with Shalom coming second and Coffee & Chat coming third.

Oriel y Parc created the winning wreath, while Lloyds Bank came second and Carmel Bolger came third.