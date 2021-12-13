Tenby’s veterans have been crowned champions of the second annual Welsh walking football tournament, hosted by Carmarthen Town FC.
Ten teams from across Wales took part in the tournament, and it was Tenby who came through to successfully retain the title.
Ray Wise netted the winner in a 1-0 semi-final win over Llandarcy one nil, and after a goalless draw in the final they beat Cardiff on penalties.
Tenby Walking Football Club is for players aged 50 and over, with most of the current players over 60, with new members welcome.
The squad practice every Saturday morning on the astroturf at Greenhill School in Tenby between 10 and 11am.
