THE 3 Amigos motorcycle charity had another successful toy run raising over one thousand pounds for good causes.
This weekend's run was extra special, not only because it was the first run since Covid put the brakes on last year's event, but also because it was the Amigos' 20th anniversary.
The Amigos once again drew hundreds of well-wishers seen in two fantastic videos shot by Michael Jones in Haverfordwest and 11-year-old Charlie Welch in Milford Haven.
The motorcyclists normally travel the The Commons, Pembroke, to Withybush, via the towns and villages of southern Pembrokeshire.
One of those invovled, Ness Mosely, said despite the weather the day was fantastic.
"It was amazing," said Ness. "We managed to raise over another thousand pounds on the day and had a great turn out.
"We had 300 I would say. Not as many as other years but still a good turnout.
"We have yet again had a lot of support from local business.
"Our Santa was on top form again and we very grateful to him. The cricket club was an amazing host.
"All our drop-off points have been a great help. Milford Haven Port Authority made a large donation."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.