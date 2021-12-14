A councillor’s bid to get more long-stay car parking spaces in Pembroke has failed.

A cabinet decision relating to car parking reviews earlier this month was called in by Cllr Aaron Carey, who wanted to see an increase in long stay spaces for businesses and staff in Pembroke town centre.

Cllr Carey asked for business views to be giver greater consideration, telling members of the services overview and scrutiny committee on Monday (December 13) that a number of people had contacted him asking for these changes to be made.

A special meeting of the committee considered Cllr Carey’s views as well as hearing from council officers, before deciding to back the cabinet decision previously made.

Members heard that Pembroke has two car parks with long stay parking spaces and that it was not considered advantageous to change smaller car parks, such as South Quay car park, from short stay spaces as it encouraged turn over.

Streetcare and parking manager Mark Owen said there were 235 long stay options in Pembroke and 62 short stay.

The short stay car parks allow visitors to stay up to four hours and one long stay car park, the Commons, was seasonal so free in the Winter, the committee heard.

Cllr Carey read a letter from the town’s Chamber of Trade which said if all car parks offered long stay there would be consistency and allow more time for visitors to explore the town including Pembroke Castle and South Quay, as well as once regeneration plans are completed.

There was some support for Cllr Carey’s proposal with Cllr Steve Alderman agreeing a mix of long and short stay spaces in each car park, or one of the smaller sites, being preferable.