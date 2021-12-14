Pembrokeshire has been named as one of the UK’s most difficult to reach postal destinations in new research into Christmas deliveries.

The research reveals the hardest to reach locations for delivery this festive season and the additional time and cost sanctions issued by couriers for parcels to reach loved ones on time.

The top 24 most difficult locations for couriers to deliver parcels to this Christmas compiled by Quote Goat include Pembrokeshire, with locations in Cwm Gwaun, Cilrhedyn Bridge, Kilgetty, Begelly, Cresselly, Reynalton, Jeffreyston, Pembroke Dock, Cosheston, Upton, Lower Nash, Haverfordwest, Fishguard, Pontfaen, Lower Town, Dwrbach, Scleddau, Llanychaer and Manorowen being named.

The research points out that there is no additional time or cost sanctions for the SA61 to SA73 postcodes, despite them featuring in the list.

Top of the most difficult to reach destinations were the Isles of Scilly, the Outer Hebrides, Highland, Moray, the Highlands, Renfrewshire and the Shetland Isles.

For these locations gifters will need to plan their festive deliveries further in advance and pay extra fees to ensure parcels reach loved ones on time.

Despite the additional time sanctions issues by the UK’s top courier services, the Royal Mail has advised deliveries to the listed remote locations will not be treated any differently this Christmas, with the last Special Delivery Guaranteed service provided on 23rd December, regardless of the parcel’s destination. However, the official Royal Mail site does state these times could be subject to change.

In discussing the research, Michael Foote, founder of Quote Goat, said: “Christmas is always an incredibly busy time for parcel delivery, and it’s not widely known what additional time and cost sanctions will be applied when trying to reach loved ones in more remote locations.

"Although we very much expected areas like the Hebrides and Shetland Isles to be on the list, it was interesting to see how additional time and costs differed between locations and that areas in Pembrokeshire – a common UK holiday destination – also made the list.”

The full list of the UKs hardest to reach locations can be seen here: quotegoat.com/business-insurance/courier-insurance/hard-to-reach-locations