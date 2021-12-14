Householders in north Pembrokeshire who would like to take advantage of the Welsh Government’s offer of free tree but don’t have space to plant one are being encouraged to contact Fishguard’s award-winning greening group.

As announced earlier this month, every household in Wales will be offered a free tree to plant as part of the Welsh Government’s commitment to tackle climate change.

The policy will give people the chance to choose a tree of their own to plant or opt to have a tree planted on their behalf.

Welsh Government has partnered with the Woodland Trust to deliver the campaign and the first trees will be available to collect from March, from one of five regional community hubs.

The government aims to set up a further 20 hubs across Wales by October 2022.

Lee Waters, deputy minister for climate change said: “Trees are amazing - they save lives by keeping our air clean, they improve people's physical and mental health, they are essential for tackling our nature emergency, improving biodiversity and, of course, in tackling climate change."

He added that the scheme would enable people in Wales to further understand and experience the many benefits that trees can provide to the environment, health and wellbeing.

The deputy minister made it clear that everyone in Wales could benefit from the campaign saying that there would also be a ‘plant a tree for me’, which will allow for people to opt to have a free tree planted on their behalf at locations across Wales.

“Instruction and guidance, including the location of community hubs near you and how to claim your tree, will soon be available through various information webpages but also locally on the ground via a network of volunteers in every area,” he added.

People in north Pembrokeshire who would like a tree planted locally but don’t have the space are urged to get in touch with Greening Fishguard and Goodwick.

“You may have heard that every household in Wales will be offered a tree to plant by Welsh Government (working with Coed Cymru),” said a spokesperson for the group.

“If you would like to donate yours to Greening Fishguard & Goodwick for a mass planting in our community we would more than happy.”