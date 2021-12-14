A MAN was fined and disqualified for driving without insurance or a licence.
Sahin Babahan, of Main Street, Fishguard, was found guilty under single justice procedure on November 10.
Babahan had been driving his Fiat Panda along Withybush Road in Haverfordwest on July 16 when the incident occurred.
The 31-year-old was sentenced at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on December 8.
Not present at court, Llanelli Magistrates handed Babahan a six month ban and fined him £440.
He will also pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £44.
