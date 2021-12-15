A PEMBROKE man has been disqualified from driving for more than a-year-and-a-half after drink-driving.
Carl Asa Evans, of Main Street, was caught driving along Derwen Road while more than twice the limit.
Evans registered 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.
The incident occurred on September 25, and the 36-year-old was sentenced at Cardiff Magistrates Court on December 10.
Evans was fined £334 as well as receiving a 17 month ban.
He will also pay costs of £84 and a surcharge of £34.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.