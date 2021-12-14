SOLVA is sparkling again this year, as the seaside village’s windows are lit up throughout December as a living Advent Calendar.

This is the third year that the event has run with the first two years a tremendous success.

Windows in homes and businesses throughout the village have been decorated with a festive theme and light up throughout December.

The decorated windows are lit every night between 5pm and 10pm from December 1 to December 24.

Maps of which houses are lit up and when are available from Bay View Stores, Window on Wales, Solva Memorial Hall shortly and Solva Care’s website.

“There are 35 windows in total this year, so we have doubled up on several dates,” said a Solva Care spokesperson. “They are mostly in private houses but one of two businesses too.”

Solva Care’s Friday Club, which provides a variety of activities, mostly for older people but anyone is welcome, has created a window for Solva Football Club, where it meets every week.

“This is the third year we are doing Sparkling Solva,” said the spokesperson. “People enjoy it and it brightens up the village this time of year.

“We have inspired a village in the Czech Republic to do something similar and we have been contacted by other villages in Pembrokeshire who would like to set up Advent windows.”