An Ammanford woman is organising a variety of ‘hat-tastic’ events for Brain Tumour Research after being diagnosed with the deadly disease.

Beth Harris, 31, was diagnosed with a glioma in October 2019 after suffering three seizures in a row.

Beth, who is mother to four-year-old Elis, and a former employee at Ammanford and Carmarthen Leisure Centre, had no symptoms prior to her shock diagnosis.

After taking part in a parkrun on the morning of October 26, 2019, Beth appeared ‘zoned out’ during the car journey home.

She said: “When I got home, I went upstairs to get ready and I just kept forgetting what I was doing, and was really ‘spaced out’.”

Beth then had three seizures and was taken to Prince Philip Hospital in Llanelli where she spent two nights awaiting CT-scan results. The results later revealed the devastating news that she had a brain tumour.

On 1November 11, surgeons at Heath Hospital in Cardiff operated to remove as much of the tumour as they could. A course of radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment followed. Beth’s chemo finished in January and she continues to be monitored with regular scans.

Beth said: “At the time of my treatment, my mother-in-law was on end-of-life care so we were dealing with a lot and I just wanted to be as practical as possible.

“All I wanted to know was if my tumour would come back, how much the treatment had worked in shrinking what was left and if I could go back to work or if it was a ‘go and enjoy the time you have left’ type of thing.”

Beth now wants to fundraise and to raise awareness to support others who may be going through a similar experience.

On Saturday, December 11, Penybanc RFC ‘painted the field pink’ to kick off the fundraising, led by Beth’s proud husband, Cellan, who plays back row for the team.

As well as this, visitors attending Carmarthen and Ammanford Leisure Centre on Friday, December 17 (Wear A Christmas Hat Day) will have the chance to enter a raffle to win a hamper with locally-sourced ‘goodies’. People are encouraged to wear a Christmas hat and donate £5 to Brain Tumour Research.

Mel Tiley, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “Beth’s story reminds us that brain tumours are indiscriminate: they can affect anyone, at any time anytime. I’d encourage anyone who feels inspired by Beth’s determination to get involved and join us this Wear A Christmas Hat Day to fundraise and help find a cure for this awful disease.”