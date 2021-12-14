Another 206 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area according to today’s figures (Tuesday, December 14).
The latest data from Public Health Wales shows there were 89 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 88 in Pembrokeshire and 29 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 51,864 – 29,230 in Carmarthenshire, 15,693 in Pembrokeshire and 6,941 in Ceredigion.
There were no new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total now standing at 618 throughout the pandemic.
In total 1,819 new cases of coronavirus and two new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 541,254 cases and 6,491 deaths.
There have been 14,704 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,477,721 people have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,282,420 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,101,053 people and 44,645 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
