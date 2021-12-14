Still Christmas shopping for the gamer in your life? Look no further than Dunelm.
The retailer's gaming event sale has now launched, giving customers a huge saving of 50% off selected desks and chairs.
And you still have time to get your order before Christmas!
The Dunelm website states the last day for Christmas delivery is Friday, December 16.
Dunelm gaming sale
Selected items in the sale include the Carbon Fibre Effect Gaming Desk, which is reduced from £229 to £114.50.
It comes in red, blue and green and has an adjustable cup holder, a smartphone or tablet support bar and a headphones hook.
Also included in the sale is the Silverstone Gaming Chair now £100, reduced from £200.
The gaming chair has cushioned armrests and a foam-filled seat and backrest for ultimate comfort
Other items in the sale include:
Senna Gaming Chair - £99.50 (was £199)
Oblivion Gaming Desk - £94.50 (was £189)
Fuego Gaming Desk - £84.50 (was £169)
Phantom Gaming Desk - £74.50 (was £149)
