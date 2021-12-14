Martin Lewis has once again been forced to warn consumers of a scam using his name to dupe unsuspecting victims.

The Money Saving Expert founder has a large following across the UK for his cash-saving tips and reputation as a consumer champion.

Mr Lewis, who regularly updates people with tips to save cash online and via The Martin Lewis Money Show on ITV, shared a warning from Action Fraud with his 1.2 million followers last week.

Now he has once again urged customers to reports suspicious emails using his name.

He tweeted: "Sadly another flurry of scam emails with me in has been sent out. While I know many of your are kindly forwarding them to me, sadly I'm pretty impotent over this.

"Instead please forward them to REPORT@PHISHING.GOV.UK"

Action Fraud issue warning over Martin Lewis scam

Action Fraud moved to warn consumers of Martin Lewis Scam emails with over 305 reports of phishing scams in just one week.

A statement read: “Action Fraud has received 305 reports about fake emails purporting to be from Martin Lewis.

“A significant uplift has been noted in the number of pfishing emails related to Martin Lewis, a well-known financial advisor on social media.

“The email is entitled ‘Martin Lewis: we are in crisis. Follow the revolutionary way to survive financially.’

“The links in the emails lead to phishing websites that are designed to steal your personal and financial information.”

Action Fraud has urged people to help remove malicious emails and websites like this by forwarding suspicious emails to report@phishing.gov.uk.