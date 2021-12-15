Noise management plans are included as part of planning conditions for a milk processing plant in Haverfordwest.
Pembrokeshire Creamery Ltd, associated with Puffin Produce, has applied for permission to build a dairy processing facility as part of the Pembrokeshire Food Park development at Withybush Industrial Estate.
There was concern from neighbours about noise and odour with members of Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee hearing on December 14 that a detailed noise management plan is to be prepared by the applicant as part of any approval.
The plan is for a dairy processing and bottling plant creating around 80 jobs and including 13 metre milk silos, waste management compound, trolley storage, internal and external wash bay, staff / visitor’s car park, security fence line, reception area, water tank, internal road, weighbridges, loading/docking bay and attenuation pond.
The operating hours of the facility will be 6am to 10pm with around 36 HGV movements a day, although there will be staff working on site 24 hours a day, planning agent Mike Grattarola said.
The committee approved the plan, and its conditions including an odour mitigation plan, lighting strategy, fencing details, travel plan and foul sewerage details.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment