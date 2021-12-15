Dyfed-Powys Police attended a two-vehicle road traffic collision last night, which caused the closure of a high street in a Pembrokeshire town centre.
The road traffic collision occurred on the junction of Lewis Street and Dimond Street in Pembroke Dock, causing the closure of Dimond Street for more than an hour.
The collision took place at approximately 7.40pm on the evening of Tuesday, December 14, when police officers attended and closed the road until it was reopened at 9pm.
Dyfed-Powys Police said that Wales Ambulance Service did not attend the scene, and so it is believed that neither driver was taken to hospital.
