An award-winning dog trainer and dog agility handler has designed a Christmas card to raise much-needed cash for a local rescue centre.
Teenager Harriet Hunt, who owns and runs The Valley dog agility school in Trecwn, has come up with the quirky 12 Dogs of Christmas card to raise money for Greenacres Animal Rescue.
Harriet’s rescue dog Grace, who came from Greenacres, has made terrific progress since she came to Harriet. Earlier this year the pair were selected for the Welsh team at next year’s World Agility Open Championships in Ermelo, in the Netherlands.
Harriet and Grace also wowed the judges at the CSJ national try outs; a five-day event at Berry Hill equestrian Village in Buckinghamshire, coming sixth in their class against the country's top handlers and dogs.
Harriet initially had 100 of the canine cards printed but they have proved to be such a success that she has produced another batch.
The cards are for sale in all of Pembrokeshire’s Greenacres Animal Rescue Charity shops.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.