The Torch Youth Theatre has announced that next term, the group will be working on a community project alongside Milford Haven Museum, looking at the museum’s future.
This term, the group took part in classes, behind the scenes tours and sneak peaks of the theatre’s Christmas pantomime, Cinderella.
The next term will start on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, and will run for ten weeks each Tuesday night at the Torch Theatre for school years three to 13, at a cost of £50 per child.
Torch Youth Theatre leader Chloe Wheeler said: “Our first term back at the Torch Theatre has flown by and we’ve had a great time exploring Shakespeare, pantomime, musical theatre and even a bit of murder mystery.
“Next term, I’m thrilled to announce we’ll be working with Milford Museum on a project which will look at the opinions of our young people with the future of the museum in mind. There will be a chance for each group to visit the museum and to do some filming on location.”
Bookings for the Torch Youth Theatre’s spring 2022 term are now open. For information and to book, email Chloe at education@torchtheatre.co.uk
