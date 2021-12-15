Traffic is now flowing again after a collision has been cleared.
The A478 near Templeton was currently partially blocked earlier today, with heavy traffic, due to a crash near Cold Blow.
Initial reports state that one vehicle was involved in the collision which happened just before 8.50 am.
Police said that they were made aware of a single vehicle which had left the road on the A478 at around 8.20am.
No injuries were reported and police officers were not required to attend.
The incident has now been cleared and traffic is flowing normally.
