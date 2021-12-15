Milford Youth Matters has announced that thanks to a successful funding bid, Under the Bridge will return for summer 2022.
The National Lottery Community Fund for 2022’s Under the Bridge was successful, with Milford Youth Matters now planning to offer double the amount of sessions of last summer’s project.
The Milford Haven-based youth charity has ran Under the Bridge for many summers, with 2021’s containing activities such as chalk art, dance, football, graffiti art, circus skills and inflatable games.
A spokesperson from Milford Youth Matters said: “This funding application has been a team effort co-written by Milford Youth Matters and the Port of Milford Haven, and would not have been successful without the support from young people, parents and the wider community.
“We are extremely grateful to those that contributed letters of support, positive feedback and comments. This has truly helped us achieve the funding for young people in our community.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.