Fight the January blues this year with a discounted getaway thanks to Booking.com.
The online travel agent has launched a 15% off deal on many of its stays in 2022.
A lot of staycations have been reduced between January 1 and March 31 next year.
Chill in style. ❄️ Cuddle up with someone special at the Ice Hotel in Sweden and catch the Northern Lights if you’re lucky. pic.twitter.com/kUTaGLvxP7— Booking.com (@bookingcom) December 4, 2021
Here are some of the early deals available on the site:
London
There are 51 discounted stays in London available on Booking.com.
Prices for the stays start from just £53.
Edinburgh
There are seven early bird deals available in Edinburgh, with prices at Booking.com starting from just £86.
Blackpool
If you’d rather a stay at the seaside than a city break, there are six discounted deals available in Blackpool through Booking.com.
The 15% deal means that a stay can be booked for as little as £48.
Llandudno
Take a trip to the Welsh coast with a stay in Llandudno.
Booking.com are offering five discounted stays from just £64.
Portadown
Or take a trip to Northern Ireland and enjoy the rolling countryside of Portadown.
Three discounted stays are available on Booking.com from £108.
Everything you need to know about Booking.com’s early 2022 deals
Early 2022 Deals start at 15% off. Discounts apply to the original price of a room, before taxes and fees.
The countdown to the holiday season is on!🎄 Whether sunbathing on the sand or hitting the snowy slopes, where will you celebrate the holidays this year? ❄️🏖️ Here’s one of our favorite destinations to set the mood… pic.twitter.com/5vYUlIhfxn— Booking.com (@bookingcom) December 1, 2021
The discounted prices offered as Early 2022 Deals can’t be combined with other discounts, except for Genius discounts.
They are available at participating properties worldwide for stays between January 1 and March 31.
Early deals can be booked from today until March 31, 2022.
