Fight the January blues this year with a discounted getaway thanks to Booking.com.

The online travel agent has launched a 15% off deal on many of its stays in 2022.

A lot of staycations have been reduced between January 1 and March 31 next year.

Here are some of the early deals available on the site:

London

There are 51 discounted stays in London available on Booking.com.

Prices for the stays start from just £53.

Edinburgh

There are seven early bird deals available in Edinburgh, with prices at Booking.com starting from just £86.

Blackpool

If you’d rather a stay at the seaside than a city break, there are six discounted deals available in Blackpool through Booking.com.

The 15% deal means that a stay can be booked for as little as £48.

Llandudno

Take a trip to the Welsh coast with a stay in Llandudno.

Booking.com are offering five discounted stays from just £64.

Portadown

Or take a trip to Northern Ireland and enjoy the rolling countryside of Portadown.

Three discounted stays are available on Booking.com from £108.

Everything you need to know about Booking.com’s early 2022 deals

Early 2022 Deals start at 15% off. Discounts apply to the original price of a room, before taxes and fees.

The discounted prices offered as Early 2022 Deals can’t be combined with other discounts, except for Genius discounts.

They are available at participating properties worldwide for stays between January 1 and March 31.

Early deals can be booked from today until March 31, 2022.