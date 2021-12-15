A group of people from Pembrokeshire have successfully qualified as lifeguards, thanks to a local charity’s initiative, and have since been offered employment at a county-based tourist resort.
Six young people took part is a week-long RLSS National Pool Lifeguard Qualification, thanks to an initiative from local youth charity Milford Youth Matters.
All six passed their training, with five since starting jobs at Bluestone National Park Resort.
Dale Gibby, of Milford Youth Matters, said: “We had several young people who were keen to attain a lifeguard qualification and Bluestone, which has been a supporter of MYM for many years, offered to help.
“It was great for the young people. This qualification is the start of a journey for the MYM young people, and it is great that Bluestone can be part of that.”
Marten Lewis, head of corporate responsibility at Bluestone, added: “We’ve been working with Milford Youth Matters for many years and we’re proud of the support they provide young people throughout the area.
“The lifeguard training demonstrates how these six young people set out to undertake a challenge and successfully achieved their qualifications.
“They have not only attained a rewarding qualification, but they now have a job as well. It’s a great way for them to start their journey in life.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.