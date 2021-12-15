A recent tractor run was held in the memory of a highly respected and enthusiastic member of the vintage tractor community in Pembrokeshire, raising thousands for charity.
Terry Francis, of Windy Hill Farm near Haverfordwest, died of prostate cancer in 2020, and his widow Joan, supported by other family members, organised the event.
The 20-mile tractor run saw 74 tractors travel from the County Showground at Withybush, to the halfway point at Simpsons Cross before returning to the showground.
A total of £2,235 was raised by the event and donated to Welsh prostate cancer charity, Prostate Cymru.
The money raised will help fund the work carried out by the charity in raising awareness and supporting medical care for the one in eight Welsh men, who are affected by prostate cancer.
