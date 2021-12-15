There will be a chance to welcome the new year with a shriek and a splash as St Davids Penknife Club holds its annual New Year’s Day swim.
The swim was cancelled last year due to coronavirus restrictions, after 18 years of swimmers washing away their hangovers and starting the year afresh on Whitesands.
However this year the event is back for its 19th year, with swimmers taking the plunge at 12pm and registration beginning at 11am on New Year’s Day.
It costs a minimum of £5 to register with all proceeds going to Porthmawr Surf Lifesaving Club, local charities and the St Davids Lifeboat crew fund.
All registered swimmers will receive a free wristband and there will be cawl and live music afterwards at St Davids RFC.
Registration and wristbands can be obtained in advance for Shalom charity shop, New Street, St Davids.
The Whitesands dip has snowballed in popularity with 350 swimmers braving the waves at the last event in 2019.
With the popularity of cold water swimming increasing during lockdown this year’s swim could attract even more.
The swim was originally organised to raise money for Porthmawr Surf Life Saving Club.
Over the years the fundraising has expanded with £32,000 being raised over 18 years and money going to several other local causes including Shalom House and St Davids RNLI.
In a collaborative approach, the lifesaving club also provides volunteers to man the beaches during and provides the safety cover required to run this event.
St Davids RNLI Lifeboat is also on hand; over those years the crew has held its first training session of the year to coincide with the swim.
For more information see penknifeclub.co.uk or the St Davids Penknife Club Facebook page.
