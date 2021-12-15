Pembrokeshire County Council is reminding people that the Pembrokeshire Community Hub is still open in the run up to Christmas, to support people whose lives are being affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The hub helps people who are told to self-isolate, or are feeling anxious for being at additional risk if contracting Covid-19, and have nobody to undertake tasks such as shopping or collecting prescriptions.
Pembrokeshire County Council wanted to remind people throughout the county that in this difficult time of the year for many people, the support is still available.
Cabinet member for social services, Cllr Tessa Hodgson said:
“The coronavirus pandemic is the biggest challenge many of us have ever faced. But by working together we can ease the burden on some of those facing the biggest difficulties. I would like to thank this amazing team who have helped the most vulnerable in our communities to receive the support they need.”
Over the festive period, the hub will be open:
- 9am to 5pm – Weekdays up to Thursday, December 23
- 9am to 4pm – Friday, December 24
- 9am to 5pm – Wednesday, December 29 to Friday, December 31
- 9am to 5pm – Monday, January 4 onwards
For more information on the hub, call 01437 776301 or email communitycovid19@pembrokeshire.gov.uk
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.