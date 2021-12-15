Another 150 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the Hywel Dda Health Board area according to today’s figures (Wednesday, December 15).
The latest data from Public Health Wales shows there were 63 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 51 in Pembrokeshire and 36 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 52,014 – 29,293 in Carmarthenshire, 15,744 in Pembrokeshire and 6,977 in Ceredigion.
There were two new Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total now standing at 620 throughout the pandemic.
In total 2,431 new cases of coronavirus and 10 new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 543,685 cases and 6,501 deaths.
There have been 19,829 tests done across the country since the last report.
Across Wales 2,478,300 people have had their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 2,283,371 have had their second dose.
‘Booster’ doses have been given to 1,132,700 people and 44,914 people have received a three-dose primary course of Covid-19 vaccine.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.