THE Preseli Mountains community of Brynberian is among 18 across Wales chosen by Ramblers Cymru to work alongside its flagship community-led Paths to Well-Being project.

Aimed at helping people enjoy walking and improve their local green spaces, the £1.2m project, will ensure Brynberian receives support, tools and training to help improve local paths.

South-west Wales Paths to Well-Being Project Officer, Zoe Richards said: “Each one of the communities we will be working in has its own distinctive characteristics and history.

“Although found within the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, the village of Brynberian is inland and located on the northern foot of the Preseli Hills, offering stunning views from many locations out to the sea.

“Brynberian is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and Special Area of Conservation due to the many local historical and conservation sights of interest, including the Waun Mawn standing stones, the site of a Neolithic stone circle that was dissembled and taken to Stonehenge.”

Ramblers Cymru will work alongside the Wildlife Trust Wales and Coed Cadw, the Woodland Trust in Wales, with a key part of the project focused on improving nature.

“Volunteers will make their local area greener for nature to thrive, and it will be a great chance for the community to come together,” said Zoe.

“With activities such as tree planting, wildflower sowing and wildlife activity days, there’s something for all ages and backgrounds to get involved in.”

This project has received funding through the Welsh Government Rural Communities – Rural Development Programme 2014-2020, which is funded by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development and the Welsh Government.