A woman was freed from her vehicle by fire crews and taken to hospital by ambulance after her car crashed into a wall this morning.
The woman’s car collided with a wall on the A478 near Templeton shortly before 8.53am this morning, Wednesday, December 15, and she was medically trapped inside the vehicle.
Firefighters from Narberth freed the woman who was then taken to hospital by ambulance. The fire service left the scene at 10.40am.
A spokesperson for the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 8.53am today firefighters from Narberth attended a road traffic collision, involving a car that had collided with a wall, on the A478, Templeton.
“Firefighters released a female casualty that was medically trapped from the vehicle before she was taken to the hospital by the ambulance service.
“The fire service made the vehicle safe and left the incident at 10.40am.”
Dyfed-Powys Police said that they had been made aware of the incident but were not required to attend.
“We were advised just after 8.20am this morning of a single vehicle which had left the road on the A478,” said a police spokesperson. “No injuries were reported. Police were not required to attend.”
The crash caused the A478 near Cold Blow to become partially blocked with a build up of heavy traffic. This has now been cleared and traffic is flowing freely.
