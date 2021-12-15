Vegetables nurtured in a community garden have helped grow a £200 donation to those suffering from food poverty.

St Davids Community Garden, Erw Dewi, was delighted to make the donation to coincide with its first anniversary.

Initially Erw Dewi hoped to give fresh vegetables directly to the local food pod, but following discussions realised that a cash donation would allow the food pod to more easily plan for beneficiaries to receive regular essentials.

To raise cash, the garden volunteers began giving out produce to locals and visitors in return for a small donation. This was helped by an honesty table with produce run by Revd Sophie Whitmarsh but also by The Refectory Cafe, located in St Davids Cathedral, which was really keen to utilise the locally grown produce in their range of dishes.

The money has gone to the Peninsula Community Pod, a relatively new charity formed to manage both the St Davids and Solva Food Pod and the Fishguard and Goodwick Food Support.

“The donation was really wonderful and hugely appreciated,” said pod organiser Louise Tarbuck. “Every penny raised is spent on food for our community members who need support. Thank you so very much on behalf of all the households we support.”

As well as being a collaboration between EcoDewi, (a St Davids Peninsula environmental group), and St Davids Cathedral, the community garden is part of a growing collective with Hazelnut Community Farm. One of the principle values of this Christian network is that partners give away at least half of the produce they grow.

“Ensuring that members of our community benefit from the produce that we grow in the garden was something that we all felt was a key principle of starting Erw Dewi,” said Revd Sophie Whitmarsh, who is the assistant curate and minor canon at St Davids Cathedral.

“There was something very special about being able to freshly harvest vegetables in the garden and give them directly to visitors, and we were very touched by the generosity of donations in return”

The Community Garden is always looking for volunteers who can either get in touch via the garden’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/dewisacre or they can email hello@dewisacre.org.uk.

To support the food pod, contact Louise Tarbuck (louisetarbuck@hotmail.com / 07340606029) or Lesley Matthews (ourgaff13@gmx.com / 07769602901).