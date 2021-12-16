If you love good food and want to source the freshest, tastiest Christmas produce, make sure you head to the Christmas farmers’ markets in Pembrokeshire for your festive fare.
Produce markets are being held around the county, including Haverfordwest and Fishguard.
You can pre-order a local Christmas turkey for collection closer to the big day, as well as super-fresh local veggies – helping you to avoid last-minute supermarket queues and the race for the last of the sprouts.
Stallholders will have lots of other delicious festive treats too including home-made mince pies, Christmas cakes and puddings.
“We all want to enjoy great food at Christmas, and shopping at your local farmers’ market is one of the easiest ways to make sure your meal is as delicious as possible,” said Joe Welch, food officer for Pembrokeshire County Council.
Fishguard Farmers Market is held at Fishguard Town Hall every Saturday from 9am to 1pm - plus an extra market from 9am to 1pm on Wednesday, December 22
Fishguard’s long-established Thursday market in the town’s Market Hall will also be holding a Christmas market on Thursday, December 23.
The Christmas markets at Haverfordwest Farmers Market (at Castle Square) will take place from 9am to 2pm on Friday, December 10; Friday, December 17, and Thursday, December 23. The market will return on Friday, January 14.
