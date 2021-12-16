Hywel Dda University Health Board chief executive Steve Moore is updating residents concerning the ambitious aim of offering all eligible adults a booster appointment by December 31.

Drop-ins taking place and accepting a vaccine are seen as key to offering all eligible adults a booster jab by the end of the calendar year.

Those who do not adhere to the set opening times for drop-in vaccines may be turned away and will disrupt scheduled appointments.

Those eligible to drop-ins from Wednesday, December 15, are everyone who had their second or third primary dose 13 or more weeks ago and aged 50 and over, or aged 16 and over and works in a care home or frontline health or social care; is an unpaid carer; is considered at risk of Covid-19 infection; or lives with someone who is immunosuppressed.

Steve Moore, said:

“I am incredibly proud of all our vaccination staff, both those the public meet at the centres and everyone behind the scenes, who have worked tirelessly after a year of vaccinating seven days a week.

“I’d like to acknowledge the support offered from primary care, volunteers, partners and staff and volunteers whom assist the programme and have responded to our call for assistance.

“I also thank the public for stepping forward to accept vaccination and for those of you who have been so patient and thankful. The next few weeks will be incredibly challenging for all involved and I’m asking our communities to please be kind to our staff and follow our advice on what to do.

“Please share this information with friends and family, especially those without regular internet or newspaper access. Now is the time for us to work together to ensure as many of our population receive the vaccine they are eligible for as quickly as possible. Thank you, and please get your booster, or your first or second doses if you need them, as soon as possible. Diolch yn fawr.”

Visit https://hduhb.nhs.wales/covid19-vaccination to keep up-to-date with this ambitious acceleration of the Covid-19 booster campaign in Hywel Dda.