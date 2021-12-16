Dyfed-Powys police and crime commissioner, Dafydd Llywelyn, has launched his four-year Police and Crime Plan for 2021 to 2025, which sets out his vision to keep the communities of Mid and West Wales safe.

The Police and Crime Plan outlines the priorities of the people of Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire and Powys in relation to policing, crime and criminal justice.

The plan has been developed following extensive public consultation that included a survey and focus groups, where people were asked to identify their local priorities in terms of policing.

The police and crime commissioner’s three key priorities are:

Support for victims

Preventing harm

A more effective justice system

The plan details the aims for the force, as well as setting out steps the police and crime commissioner will undertake with partners from across the public sector.

Dafydd Llywelyn said about the plan: “I am delighted to be launching my new plan which sets out the direction for policing in the Dyfed-Powys area for the next four years.

“My overarching vision for 2021-25 is to keep the communities of Mid and West Wales safe, maintaining trust and confidence in our police and criminal justice system.

“The public must remain central to everything we do and every decision we make. Providing an evidence base for our actions and investments is important, and I am certain that further improvements can be made in ensuring the security and safety of our area.

“As the local victims’ champion, services provided to victims is a priority and should be at the heart of everything both the police and the local criminal justice service do in our area.

“I want to focus on preventing harm to individuals and communities caused through crime, antisocial behaviour and vulnerability. Working in a way that seeks to solve problems within our communities will ensure an efficient and effective use of resources.

“An effective justice system can only be delivered through working together across the public sector and with subject matter experts within our commissioned services. I am confident that a partnership approach will lead to an improved service.”