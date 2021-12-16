A department head at Hywel Dda University Health Board has been appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to people with learning disabilities.
Nigel Miller, speech and language therapy lead at the health board, received his MBE at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, November 16.
Nigel began working in 1986 as the only speech and language therapist within the mental health/learning disabilities directorate across the Hywel Dda region.
Throughout his career, he has joined the Learning Disabilities Ministerial Advisory Group, attended a reception at 10 Downing Street in recognition of his work and has chaired the all-Wales speech and learning therapy managers.
Furthermore, he played a crucial role in the development of wayfinding signage, initially at Withybush Hospital, to help people with learning disabilities help find their way around hospitals more easily.
This was before Nigel won an NHS Wales Award, for ‘empowering people to co-produce their care,’ in 2019.
Nigel said: “I am slightly overwhelmed at being singled out for this honour. There is no doubt that I would not have got it if I hadn't had the opportunity of working with some amazing people who happen to have been labelled with the term ‘learning disability,’ as well as outstanding and talented colleagues, a forward-thinking organisation and a truly supportive family.”
