TWO new cases of the Omicron variant of Coronavirus have been identified in the Hywel Dda University Health Board area today, December 15.
The first case of the variant in the health board area of Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire, was identified on December 10; the total number of cases is now three, out of 62 Wales-wide.
Dr Meng Khaw, national director for health protection and screening services for Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales is today, Wednesday, December 15, confirming 30 new cases of Omicron variant in Wales, bringing us to a total of 62 cases.
“Part of the increase today is linked to a change in case definition agreed across the UK, as cases previously identified as highly probable are now classed as confirmed by genotyping. However, as we have indicated previously, a rapid increase over the coming days and weeks is expected.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.